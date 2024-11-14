Japan travel vlogger's reaction to Bengaluru airport goes viral, says 'India's best'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Japan travel vlogger's reaction to Bengaluru airport goes viral.

Recently, a popular Japan travel vlogger Kiki Chen reaction to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Terminal 2 Airport went viral, with the vlogger claiming that it is India's best airport. This has sparked a lot of interest and curiosity among travellers all over the world, especially those who have not yet had the chance to visit India. When Chen arrived at Bengaluru airport, she shot a reaction video and the video got over 16 million views so far.

In the viral video, Chen can be seen giving a tour of the Bengaluru airport. She has been seen showcasing the entertainment zones, spaces, infrastructures and more. While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “With outdoor retail, event spaces, and entertainment areasIndia’s best airport terminal! Everything built with bamboo even the checkin counters.”

The text on the video read "Can’t believe I was in the airport at India."

Take a look at the viral video here:

After watching the vlogger's video of her experience at Bengaluru airport, it was evident that she was impressed by the infrastructure and facilities offered. The modern and sleek design of the airport is eye-catching and gives a good first impression to travellers. But, several other factors make Bengaluru airport stand out among other airports in India.

Several Instagram users commented on the post. One user wrote, "Was awarded most beautiful airport terminal last year," while another one wrote, "Well Done India. Respect and love from China." The third user wrote, "Namma Bengaluru."

This positive reaction from a popular international travel vlogger could have a significant impact on Bengaluru airport's image and tourism in India as a whole.

