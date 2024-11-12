Vistara ground staff bids emotional farewell to final flight after merger with Air India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Vistara

In an emotional farewell on Monday night, Vistara’s last flight from Odisha’s Biju Patnaik International Airport soared into the sky, marking the conclusion of the airline's independent operations before its full integration into Air India. Flight UK 782, bound for Delhi, carried passengers on a historic journey that officially ended Vistara’s separate identity, making way for the merged entity of Air India and Vistara.

The flight, which took off from Bhubaneswar at 8:30 pm and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:55 pm, marked the final chapter in Vistara’s eight-year journey as a prominent player in India’s aviation industry. As the merger between the two Tata Group-owned airlines was completed, Vistara’s flight codes changed from ‘UK’ to ‘AI2XXX’ on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Vistara thanked its passengers for their unwavering support throughout the years, reflecting on its journey from a startup airline to a leading player in India’s full-service aviation market. "Thank you for being part of this unforgettable journey and showering us with your #VistaraLove," the airline wrote. "We will forever cherish these memories. Please follow @airindia for all the latest updates."

The farewell was not just a moment for Vistara staff, but for the aviation community as a whole. India’s leading budget airline, IndiGo, also expressed its goodbyes with a warm tribute. "As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, @airvistara. Here’s #ToLimitlessPossibilities ahead," IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a video of Vistara’s final flight.

Vistara, which was launched in 2015 as a

A joint venture between Tata Sons (51%) and Singapore Airlines (49%), has been a key part of the Indian aviation sector, known for its premium services and high standards of hospitality. The merger with Air India, also under the Tata Group umbrella, is seen as a strategic move to consolidate the airline group’s presence in both domestic and international markets.

The newly merged Air India-Vistara entity wasted no time in launching its first international flight, ushering in a new era for the combined airline group. In the wake of the merger, Vistara’s former stakeholder, Singapore Airlines, now holds a 25.1% stake in the expanded Air India.

As part of the transition, Air India has taken measures to ensure a smooth process for Vistara’s passengers. The airline has set up additional help desks across airports to assist travelers and is working to rebrand Vistara’s airport ticketing offices and check-in counters as part of Air India’s operations. The flight experience, however, will remain largely unchanged, with the same high-quality services, products, and crew that Vistara passengers have come to expect.

Vistara’s integration into Air India is expected to create a formidable competitor in the Indian aviation market, particularly as the two carriers combine resources and streamline operations. Air India has already migrated over 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights to its services, ensuring a seamless transition for travellers.

The legacy of Vistara’s premium service, along with the vast network and resources of Air India, promises to transform the airline landscape in India and beyond. As the two airlines come together, industry observers are watching closely to see how this merger reshapes competition in both the domestic and international skies.

For now, Vistara’s final flight marks not only the end of a significant chapter in India’s aviation history but also the beginning of an exciting new journey for the combined airline entity under the Air India banner.