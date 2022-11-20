Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal blessed with twins, here's what the couple has named them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have welcomed twins. The couple shared the happy news with a statement. They also revealed the names of the babies. They have named their daughter Aadiya, and their son Krishna.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," the statement reads.

The heirs of the two leading business families, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in Mumbai in a high-profile wedding ceremony that was attended by the country's who's who in December, 2018.

Read: Donald Trump's Twitter account is back and so are funny memes, thanks to Elon Musk

Interestingly, Isha also has a twin brother, Akash Ambani. They are children of Reliance Chairman billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Akash and Isha helped launch Jio Mart, a venture that aims to challenge Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart for command of India's massive and fast-growing online shopping market.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is also appointed to the Board of Trustees of Washington-based Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art. Isha will serve a term of four years as one of the youngest board members of the National Museum of Asian Art, which was the Smithsonian's first dedicated art museum and opened as the Freer Gallery of Art in 1923.

Daughter of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, she is a director on Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries that owns businesses across energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail and digital services.

Isha manages the branding customer experience and marketing of Reliance Retail and Jio. She was also the force behind the launch of fashion portal Ajio. com and oversees the e-commerce venture JioMart that aims to bring the power of e-commerce to small and medium businesses.

Read: Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi gets married at the White House, dreamy photos go viral

(With inputs from news agencies)

Read More Trending News