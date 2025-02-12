Is man making money by charging phones at Kumbh Mela? Know the real truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Is man making money by charging phones at Kumbh Mela?

The Mahakumbh craze is going on in full swing and even rising day by day. And, if you are an avid social media user, you must be regularly going through many viral videos related to Kumbh Mela. There were several viral videos of people being seen making plenty of money by doing various businesses at Mahakumbh and others giving tips to do the same. Likewise, a recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man allegedly earning Rs 1,000 per hour by charging phones at the Kumbh Mela. The clip, which has garnered millions of views, appears to depict a lucrative business venture. But is this claim genuine, or is there more to the story?

The video, posted on social media platforms, displays a man sitting behind a makeshift stall, surrounded by numerous phone charging points. A group of people were sitting and charging their phones. The person making the video points the camera towards them and, while recording them, says, 'This boy is earning 1000 rupees an hour in Maha Kumbh, without any cost. He charges 20 phones at a time here for an hour and charges 50 rupees from them, so 1000 rupees per hour is fixed. There is no risk; electricity is free."

Watch the viral video here:

The video you just saw has been posted on Instagram from an account named malaram_yadav_alampur01. While posting the video, the caption reads, "Earn lakhs in a day at Mahakumbh." After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section and revealed the truth behind this fake news. One user wrote, "Brother, don't lie, no one takes money, we got it done, we do not take any money."

Another user commented, "It is free; there is no money involved." The third one said, "Everything is free; don't be fooled."

"Fake news," a social media user wrote. "50 rupees are foolish. In Mahakumbh, there is free charging at every 100 meters distance."

While this was fake news, the viral video has sparked a lively debate and highlighted the creativity and resourcefulness of entrepreneurs at the Kumbh Mela. He is not genuinely earning money, but his innovative approach to catering to the needs of devotees and tourists is undoubtedly impressive.

As the Kumbh Mela continues to attract millions of visitors, it will be interesting to see how entrepreneurs and vendors adapt and innovate to meet the demands of this massive gathering.

