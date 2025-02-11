From near-death to 9 to 5: China man revived from heart attack at railway station, rushes back to work

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL China man revived from heart attack at railway station

Achieving a healthy work-life balance might be difficult in today's fast-paced corporate climate. Long hours and unexpected deadlines often hurt personal well-being. A recent occurrence in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, demonstrates this struggle: A 40-year-old man died of a heart attack at a railway station. However, after being recovered, his primary worry was not his health but rather taking the fastest train back to work. Yes, you read it correctly.

The South China Morning Post reported that the event occurred when the man was waiting in line to board a train. Railway station personnel and a doctor from a well-known local health center rushed to his aid, and he regained consciousness after about 20 minutes. Instead of focusing on his health, his first words were, "I need to rush to work." Moments later, he maintained, "I need to take the high-speed train to work," dismissing the idea of going to the hospital.

However, an on-scene doctor cautioned that the fall could have caused injuries, emphasizing the significance of a thorough assessment at the hospital. The man first refused but ultimately consented to board an ambulance for further inspection. According to the portal, many people in China could relate to this situation.

According to the study, the incident occurred in China, which has had consistently rising jobless rates and allegations of overwork. According to SCMP, the unemployment rate among individuals aged 16 to 24, excluding students, was 16.1% in November of last year, down from 17.1% in October.

Meanwhile, a similar situation occurred in December of last year in China. A father in his forties survived a heart attack while assisting his teenage son with his homework. According to the South China Morning Post, this occurred in eastern China's Zhejiang province, sparking discussions about the intense academic pressure that children and their parents face.

The father was helping his son when he had sudden breathing problems and chest pain. He was promptly transported to the hospital. The individual was ultimately diagnosed with an acute myocardial infarction. According to reports, specialists at the hospital linked the heart attack to early coronary artery disease, which is often exacerbated by mental stress.

