IRCTC’s auto-upgrade from 2nd AC to 1st surprises a Reddit user, shares experience The news of the auto-upgradation of the ticket by the Indian Railways has surprised social media users after a Reddit user shared his experience.

When Indian Railways sent a message to a Reddit user stating that their second AC ticket had been automatically upgraded to their first AC, the user was both shocked and delighted. Although the feature is a component of IRCTC's auto-upgradation program, the majority of passengers still don't believe it. Until it doesn't.

A screenshot of the message that read was included in the now-viral Reddit post, “PNR XXX, Congratulations! Your ticket has been upgraded. Enjoy travel in higher class without extra payment. IR-CRIS.”

The traveller expressed their astonishment by writing, “For the first time in my life, I got upgraded to first class from 2AC. I always thought the 'Auto-Upgrade' was just a joke till that Auto-Upgrade actually works for real.”

For example, customers with confirmed or waiting lower-class tickets may be upgraded to a higher class, if available, at no additional cost under the IRCTC auto-upgradation plan. Upgrades, which can move travellers up one or two tiers, are only provided when seats become available.

Many social media users poured their own "upgrade tales" into the comments section, describing the plan as both unpredictable and amazing when it works.

One of the users wrote, "It mostly depends on the train, I got lots of upgrades from 3rd AC to 1st AC, I knew the trick. So, I deliberately never booked to confirm 3rd AC ticket, I always booked WL 5-8, so this train doesn't have any 2nd Ac, so most of the time I got upgraded to 1AC in 3rd AC fare."

Another one write, "I got upgraded to 3AC from sleeper class, like 3 times so far and once for my uncle which I booked... I think this mostly happens when there is only 1 passenger under the PNR."

"If you buy a First class ticket and choose auto upgradation, they'll let you travel in the manager's cabin," said another Reddit user.

The narrative moved online users who are still awaiting their own golden upgrade. Most people compare it to winning a small lottery, the kind that comes through SMS.

