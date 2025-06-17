UP woman pointing gun at CNG station staff gets caught on camera, says 'itni goliyaan maarugi' | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a woman from Uttar Pradesh pointing a gun at a CNG station staff who asked her to step out of the car for refuelling. Check out the video here.

There are several videos that go viral every day, some for the right reasons and others not so much. A video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a woman from Uttar Pradesh pointing a gun at a CNG station staff who asked her to step out of the car for refuelling.

According to reports, the incident took place in Hardoi, UP, on Sunday evening. Rajnish Kumar, a staff at the gas station, asked a man sitting in the car, Ehsan Khan, and his family to get out of the car for their safety. However, Khan stepped out of the car and lashed at Kumar. In the CCTV footage that has now gone viral, Khan can be seen shouting at Kumar. This escalated further when Khan inched closer to the gas station worker, and then Kumar pushed Khan using his right elbow.

This led to Ariba, daughter of Khan, pushing Kumar and rushing towards the car. She came back with a revolver, which she aimed at Kumar's chest. She said, "Itni goliyaan maarugi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payege (I will shoot so many bullets that your family won’t be able to recognise you)."

Kumar then filed a police complaint against the family and they were taken into custody. The police have also seized the revolver, which was registered under Ehsan Khan's name.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named "Mr Sinha". The video has garnered more than 1.7 million views since being posted. The caption reads, "The lady with the gun is Ariba Khan. She threatened a salesman with a revolver because he asked her to step out of the car during CNG refueling (As per rule). Yet the ecosystem keeps propagating that Muslims are living under threat in India. What more freedom do they want?" Several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "They know no action will be initiated. Even if done, courts will take care." Another comment reads, "Appreciate that the salesman didn't show fear. By this attitude even the ppl carrying guns will not ever dare to show a gun."

A third user commented, "What the girl did was wrong and should be dealt with legally. But why twist it into a communal issue? Every crime isn’t an excuse to inject your hate-filled narrative."

