Indian man got attacked by tiger in Thailand while taking a selfie, netizens ask ‘is he alive' | WATCH

New Delhi:

A horrific incident was caught on camera, apparently at a Thai animal park, where a tiger unexpectedly attacked a visitor while they were posing for a picture. Serious questions concerning visitor safety and the dangers of up-close interactions with wild animals have been highlighted by the startling video.

The video, which surfaced on X (previously Twitter), begins with three figures strolling side by side: a tourist from India, a chained tiger, and a man with a stick who appeared to be the tiger's trainer. The tourist bending to stroke the tiger may have been posing for a photo when, unexpectedly, the tiger attacked. For a few seconds, everything appeared tranquil. Then the tiger lunges at the man, and the camera shakes violently as the scenario devolves into chaos. The pictures fade, but the horror is clear: loud shouts resound in the background as people react to the attack.

The post was captioned, “Apparently an Indian man was attacked by a tiger in Thailand. This is one of those places where they keep tigers like pets and people can take selfies, feed them, etc., etc..”

The man's exact condition has not been established, but the footage has raised major worries about such wildlife tourism destinations. According to multiple comments, the site is Tiger Kingdom in Phuket, Thailand, a popular tourist attraction where tourists may engage with tigers, such as feeding, walking, and even posing for pictures.

This tragedy has rekindled questions about the ethics of wildlife tourism, with many calling for tougher regulations. Many people flocked to the comments section to express their worries.

A user wrote, “Cats generally do not like being petted on the lower (back) body, especially near butts. This man was petting the tiger continuously near the above mentioned body area, which must have frustrated the tiger. Final straw was when the man cupped it for a photo.”

Another one commented, "My immediate reaction to this video was a chilling realisation: that could have been me! This chilling video exposes a dangerous trend: many Indian tourists are lured into risky photo-ops with tigers in Thailand, often due to relentless peer pressure. These wild animals are heavily drugged to appear docile, but their true nature cannot be tamed. As the sedation fades, a tiger can turn violent, posing a grave threat."

“Always avoid such stunts. Animals are animals. Be good and kind to them. But don’t expect them to return the favour because they are animals,” a user said.

A social media user wrote, “Such reckless ventures can quickly become deadly, turning an exciting moment into a tragic end. Responsible travel demands caution and respect for the untamed power of wildlife.”

