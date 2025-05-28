WATCH: Rhino crashes wedding, leaves guests stunned and the internet can't stop laughing The incident also prompted some to imagine being in the moment themselves. “Imagine being the DJ and trying to keep the vibe going during that!” one commenter wrote.

Weddings are known for their glamour, heartfelt moments, and lively celebration, however, one recent ceremony turned into a “wild” spectacle for an entirely unexpected reason. A fully-grown rhinoceros wandered into a wedding venue, stealing the spotlight and leaving guests both stunned and speechless.

The incident took place in Nepal in a village near the edge of Chitwan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to over 600 greater one-horned rhinos.

A video of the surreal incident has gone viral on social media, showing the rhino casually strolling through what appears to be a wedding celebration. The footage, shared by the Instagram account ‘nepalinlast24hr’, has sparked widespread amusement.

As the clip continues to gain traction online, social media users have responded with a flood of humorous comments and witty one-liners, turning the bizarre encounter into a viral moment of collective comedy.

“Wild card entry”: Netizens react

One user quipped, “Wild card entry,” while another joked, “That’s what you call making a grand entrance.” A third chimed in, “When the invite says ‘everyone is welcome’ and nature takes it seriously.”

The rhino’s calm demeanor amid the startled crowd only added to the internet’s fascination. Another user wrote, “Looks like he came to bless the couple,” while someone else cracked, “Forget baraatis — this was a barah-ton entry.”

Speculation also ran wild, with some suggesting the venue was near a national park. “When your wedding is too close to the jungle, this is what you get,” one viewer noted.

The internet’s creativity didn’t stop there. Among the stream of jokes were: “Maybe he was looking for the dance floor,” “The real VIP has arrived,” “Hope they had a return gift ready for him,” and “That rhino clearly didn’t get the memo about formal attire.”

The incident also prompted some to imagine being in the moment themselves. “Imagine being the DJ and trying to keep the vibe going during that!” one commenter wrote, while another summed it up with, “New fear unlocked: wildlife crashing my wedding.”

While the rhino's surprise appearance may have startled the wedding party, it has undoubtedly gifted the internet with one of the most unforgettable—and hilarious—wildlife moments of the year.