'Mereko nahi chahiye': Indian driver refuses a huge tip from US vlogger, wins hearts online | Watch video

In a world where viral moments often come from flashy displays, one humble Indian driver has stolen the spotlight with his simplicity and honesty. A US vlogger shared a video of his driver who refused to take a huge tip for his service.

Vlogger jaystreazy, who livestreams his world tours and is currently in India, shared the video of his driver on Instagram, with caption, "Surprising My Driver with a HUGE Tip."

In the video, a US travel vlogger decided to surprise his driver with a massive tip of Rs 8,500. The driver is seen eating while conversing with the vlogger in the clip. The driver, who charges around Rs 1,250 for a full-day trip, was visibly shocked when the money was handed to him.

But what happened next melted millions of hearts online. Instead of taking the money, the driver repeatedly refused saying that it was too much, "Mereko nahi chahiye" (I don't want it). He even tried returning the extra cash, insisting that it was too much.

The wholesome moment didn't end there. The vlogger gently persuaded him to keep the money, suggesting he could give it to his parents. Touched, the driver called his father on the spot to share the incredible gesture, making the exchange even more emotional.

The clip, captioned "Surprising My Driver with a HUGE Tip", has gone viral on Instagram, with viewers flooding the comments to praise the man's honesty and humility. Many called it a "beautiful reminder that integrity and simplicity still exist in the world."

A user in a comment section wrote: "The guy has pride and a good heart. A rare sight these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't feel like he earned it. And he can't feel good about himself if he took it."

"Shows that this world is not full of greedy people," said another user. "Guys like him are not common in this world. You are also awesome, buddy," wrote a user.

Another added, "You know he deserves it when he rejects it." "He is a good son," commented a user.

