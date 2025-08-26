Does Donald Trump have only 6 to 8 months to live? Know the truth behind the viral health rumor A viral TikTok video has triggered a new wave of speculation about Donald Trump's health, alleging he has just months to live due to heart and kidney issues.

New Delhi:

As speculations over US President Donald Trump's health rise, a viral TikTok video has ignited new controversy by claiming the President may have just six to eight months left to live. The video, posted by the account epistemiccrisis, features an individual claiming to be a home health physical therapist with a doctorate, who claims that Trump is suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

‘Trump might have 6-8 months to live’

“The reason I know that he has congestive heart failure is because of the swelling in his feet and ankles,” the individual states. “We know it's getting worse because he knows he cannot hide the degree of swelling. That’s why he’s sitting behind a desk during most public appearances.” He further speculates that due to the worsening signs, Trump might have "six to eight months tops" to live.

Concerns sparked by bruises, ankle swelling and desk appearances

Public concern over Trump’s health began to escalate after repeated bruises were photographed on his hands, most notably during his recent meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and while signing executive orders. These bruises sometimes concealed with makeup, sometimes not have drawn sharp attention on social media and from media outlets.

Fueling the speculation, Trump has reportedly begun sitting behind a desk during most on-camera appearances, leading observers to connect this with possible attempts to hide eg and ankle swelling, a known symptom of worsening cardiovascular or kidney conditions.

White House says ‘excellent health’

In response to the mounting public scrutiny, the White House issued a statement on Friday, firmly pushing back against the rumors.“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she added.