Fly on wheels: Delhi airport’s luxury bus to Agra promises recliners, wi-fi and scenic Taj Mahal views

New Delhi:

Travelling from Delhi to Agra has just become more convenient and luxurious. A new premium airport bus service now offers travellers a direct, non-stop ride from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 straight to Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal. The service was rolled out by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in April 2025, in partnership with Rigi Trans Tech.

A flight-like experience on wheels

The luxury buses have caught everyone’s attention after a content creator reviewed her recent journey, calling it “better than most flights.” The coaches come equipped with recliner seats, personal TV screens with headphones, charging points, onboard Wi-Fi, pantry service, and washrooms.

“This isn’t just a bus, it’s a vibe on wheels,” the influencer shared in her review. Many travellers online described the service as “so good” and have shown keen interest in trying it out themselves.

Special features for every passenger

Beyond luxury, the buses are designed for comfort and accessibility-

Wheelchair access for passengers with reduced mobility

Trained drivers following strict safety standards

Unrestricted luggage allowance

Non-stop rides for faster travel

These features make it a reliable and safe option for both domestic and international travellers entering Delhi and heading straight to Agra.

Boarding points and stops

At Delhi Airport-

Terminal 3: Drop-off – Departure Gate No. 3 | Pickup – Bus Arrival Parking

Terminal 1: Drop-off – Departure Lane No. 1 (near pillar numbers 2 and 3) | Pickup – Arrival Lane 1, Shuttle Counter

At Agra-

Bus Lounge

Mayapur

Fatehabad Road

Ticket price and booking

The ticket is priced at Rs 1,100 per passenger. Tickets can be booked online through the official portal or purchased offline at the counters at Delhi Airport.

Expanding routes

Currently, the premium bus service connects Delhi Airport with Agra, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, offering hassle-free connectivity to key cities in Uttar Pradesh.