Fly on wheels: Delhi airport’s luxury bus to Agra promises recliners, wi-fi and scenic Taj Mahal views

Travelling from Delhi to Agra has just become more convenient and luxurious. A new premium airport bus service now offers travellers a direct, non-stop ride from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 straight to Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal. The service was rolled out by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in April 2025, in partnership with Rigi Trans Tech.
A flight-like experience on wheels
The luxury buses have caught everyone’s attention after a content creator reviewed her recent journey, calling it “better than most flights.” The coaches come equipped with recliner seats, personal TV screens with headphones, charging points, onboard Wi-Fi, pantry service, and washrooms.
“This isn’t just a bus, it’s a vibe on wheels,” the influencer shared in her review. Many travellers online described the service as “so good” and have shown keen interest in trying it out themselves.
Special features for every passenger
Beyond luxury, the buses are designed for comfort and accessibility-
- Wheelchair access for passengers with reduced mobility
- Trained drivers following strict safety standards
- Unrestricted luggage allowance
- Non-stop rides for faster travel
These features make it a reliable and safe option for both domestic and international travellers entering Delhi and heading straight to Agra.
Boarding points and stops
At Delhi Airport-
- Terminal 3: Drop-off – Departure Gate No. 3 | Pickup – Bus Arrival Parking
- Terminal 1: Drop-off – Departure Lane No. 1 (near pillar numbers 2 and 3) | Pickup – Arrival Lane 1, Shuttle Counter
At Agra-
- Bus Lounge
- Mayapur
- Fatehabad Road
Ticket price and booking
The ticket is priced at Rs 1,100 per passenger. Tickets can be booked online through the official portal or purchased offline at the counters at Delhi Airport.
Expanding routes
Currently, the premium bus service connects Delhi Airport with Agra, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, offering hassle-free connectivity to key cities in Uttar Pradesh.