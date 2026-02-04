India's only railway station where train lights go off the moment it passes through | Check here Tambaram Railway Station near Chennai is known for a rare occurrence where train lights momentarily turn off due to a neutral section between two power zones. This happens only with local trains and not express trains.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways continues to modernise its infrastructure with advanced technologies, drawing global attention for its expanding high-speed network and upgraded stations. Foreign tourists often express surprise at the comfort and efficiency of Indian trains, with many videos on social media capturing their reactions. Yet, some older stations still manage to astonish passengers for completely different reasons. One such station is known for an unusual phenomenon. The moment a train passes through, its lights suddenly go off. If you are unaware of this rare occurrence, here is the full story.

The station where train lights switch off

Social media posts frequently claim that Tambaram Railway Station, located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, is the only station in India where train lights briefly go off as soon as the train enters the platform. This sight often leaves passengers puzzled and curious, prompting many theories online. However, the real reason behind this phenomenon is rooted in technical railway design.

Why do lights go off at Tambaram station?

The brief power outage inside the train occurs due to a power zone shift in what is called the neutral section. This is the portion of the overhead electrical line where there is no current flow. Tambaram station has a small neutral zone in the Overhead Equipment, which separates two different electrical power supply sections. When a local train moves from one power zone to another, the electricity supply is temporarily disconnected for a few seconds, causing the lights to go off. However, Express trains remain unaffected because they draw power through a different supply mechanism.

Why are Indian Railway stations famous?

India is home to a diverse range of railway stations, each known for its unique features. Some stations are famous for having the shortest names, while others have the longest. Some are known for hosting dozens of platforms, while a few are recognised for having no platform at all. Just like India's cultural diversity, its railway network also showcases variety and heritage.

Several stations stand out globally for their historical architecture and engineering excellence. For instance, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is admired for its Victorian Gothic design. Meanwhile, Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station is renowned for its sound-proof engineering that keeps the surrounding area astonishingly quiet.

