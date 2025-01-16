India's first women-only club opens in this city, females go gaga | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL India's first women-only club opens in this city

In India, it's uncommon to find women-only places to spend time with your girlfriends. However, one Bengaluru club is experimenting with the idea and has received praise on social media for providing a safe haven for ladies who want to enjoy nice music and a drink.

This women-only club is situated on Bannerghatta Road in Bangalore, according to a video of the establishment that was uploaded to Instagram by a person going by the name Deepanshi Singh. Even more intriguing is the fact that the club's employees are all female. Miss and Mrs. is the name of the club.

Take a look at this video:

Taking to the caption, Deepanshi writes that the club offers food, unlimited beer, and liquor for Rs 300, but just for the first hour. After then, the price gets double. The clip also showcases the club's facilities, such as a DJ and nail artists who provide services to female visitors. The movie captures a vibrant setting complete with food, pizza, wine, champagne, beer, and excellent lighting.

The viral video is doing the rounds on the internet and has garnered 8.4 million views with numerous likes and comments. Swamping the comment section, some of the social media users loved the notion, but others saw it as anti-men.

A user wrote, "Oh my God, I always used to wonder why there isn’t a club exclusively for girls, where they can enjoy and dance freely without any fear or hesitation. Bring it to indore too." Another commented, "Much needed! Coming from a man, tbh, finally a safe place for girls to have fun without compromising on their safety, the men who are hating on this, get yourself a girlfriend, then ull be happy about this."

"Great initiative; the only place where women can dance and enjoy without constant fear of getting harassed. Just work on your revenue model so that it also becomes profitable," a user wrote.

Although the idea of women-only areas is not new, it is still not widely accepted in India. Such programs are urgently needed in a nation where women frequently have to reconsider entering clubs or bars because of safety concerns. Women can enjoy themselves in these settings without worrying about sexual harassment or condemnation.

It goes beyond simply having a good time. It's about fostering an atmosphere that encourages women to embrace their uniqueness, enjoy their freedom, and be themselves. Don't you believe the nation needs more places like this?

