No internet on January 16, 2025? Influencer claims global internet outage, netizens panic

The renowned television program The Simpsons has become known for its remarkable capacity to foretell future events, which has sparked innumerable internet debates. Fans have frequently noted how the show frequently seems to predict real-life events, from significant worldwide events to technical innovations like smartwatches. People on social media frequently post videos and memes that emphasize these "predictions," mockingly referring to the people who made them as time travelers.

Due to the show's viral potential, an odd rumor has been making the rounds on the internet. The entire planet will experience an internet blackout on January 16, 2025, according to an episode of The Simpsons. An edited video has surfaced on social media, claiming to depict an episode of the show.

According to the video, the shutdown would take place on January 16, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration. For those who don't know, the American president-elect's event is set for January 20, not January 16.

Numerous content producers and social media influencers have posted the video to Instagram, implying that this strange situation was depicted in a Simpsons episode and that they think it will come to pass. Some think the outage would only affect the United States, while others say it will affect the entire world.

The edited video has sparked laughs among social media users, who joked that they will view it on January 16. Some versions of the movie also include the possibility that a white shark caused the outage by devouring an underwater wire. The clip garnered over 45 million views on Instagram.

A user jokingly commented, "16 January ko recharge katam honi wala hai." Another added, “16 January ko yaad dilana.” A third expressed, “This is impossible.”

“Karwa de, I work from home... So, I'm off," a social media user commented. Many reacted to the edited clip with laughing-out-loud emoticons.

