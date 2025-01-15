'Cow Poop Soup': Bizarre winter appetizer warms hearts in this country, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Cow Poop Soup': Bizarre winter appetizer warms hearts

Many cuisines around the world cause people to gag on sight or with a scent. Several countries have bizarre and distinct dishes that may appear unusual to others. One unusual winter favourite from the Philippines just went viral on social media. A guy visiting the Philippines posted a video of the dish on Instagram, surprising netizens.

People in the Philippines are really enthusiastic about drinking 'papaitan.' While the name may sound elegant, the soup is really made from cow bile (also known as cow dung). Yes, you read it correctly! Locals adore this soup made with cow bile. It also contains portions of the cow's stomach and liver. The individual who posted this on social media ordered the soup for himself and described the taste.

Watch the video here:

The person who visited the Philippines explained more about this well-known cuisine. While visiting a hotel kitchen, he demonstrated how it is produced with bovine bile, which includes digestive enzymes. Along with the veggies, meat is chopped and added to the soup.

Interestingly, goat dung soup was also being produced at the same time, but the person preferred to have the cow bile soup.

Although it may sound unpleasant, many people in the Philippines enjoy the flavour of 'papaitan.' The flavor is slightly bitter, but the added spices make it delicious.

After the video surfaced online, several social media users who had tried the soup left comments, with some declaring it the best winter food.

A user commented, "This is so delicious, my friend," while another wrote, "Bile is digestive fluid. It’s not poop."

A local further explained that the bile utilized in the soup is from inside the cow's stomach, not from the manure on the outside.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Dating Scam: French woman loses Rs 7 crore, asked to pay for fake cancer treatment