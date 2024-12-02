IIM student creates Indian Version of Monalisa using AI, seeks name suggestion, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X AI-generated Monalisa

Nowadays, the use of Artificial intelligence is increasing. It undoubtedly offers endless possibilities to artists. Recently, A woman from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi created an Indian version of the iconic Monalisa using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, which created a buzz on the internet. The reimagined picture of Monalisha dressed in a beautiful embroidered Indian saree, adorned with a dupatta over her head and traditional jewellery including mang teeka, earrings, and a necklace.

AI-generated Monalisa goes viral

This AI-created picture of the Indian version of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece Mona Lisa has been shared by Rashi Pandey, who is the mastermind behind this creation. Her post on X has garnered over 125K views, 796 comments, 173 reposts, and 109 bookmarks. She captioned the post, ''I made the Indian version of Mona Lisa using AI. Give her a name”.

Internet reacts with humorous names

In response, social media users were quick to respond, flooding the comment section with name suggestions for the Indian Monalisa. The comment section was quickly filled with humorous and creative names.

Commenting on her X post, many X users proposed the name ''Monali Shah.'' "Monali Shah." Mona Pandey, another user, commented, "Madhulika," another user commented. Other suggested names included Monalakshmi, Monashree and Mohana Lila.