IAS couple find caterpillar in vegetable salad at Michelin chef's restaurant in Gurgaon | WATCH

When you go out to dine at any high-end restaurant, you expect both the food as well as the service to be top-notch. While the service might not live up to everyone's expectations, the food is something that is expected to be the best, if not the taste, at least the quality. Well, that might not be the case with this Michelin chef's restaurant in Gurgaon, The House of Celeste.

An IAS couple ordered a simple vegetable salad at the restaurant, and were in for a surprise. They found a dead caterpillar in their food. A video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet. In the background, a woman's voice can be heard, wherein she is lashing out at the restaurant's poor hygiene.

Initially, the officers complained to the restaurant. However, after they got an unsatisfactory response, they proceeded to file a complaint with the food and supply department. According to reports, the authorities have conducted an inspection of the restaurant, and samples of paneer, cashew nuts, peanuts, and green chutney were collected and sent to a laboratory in Karnal for testing.

Reports also suggest that the restaurant is being inspected for documentation as well as hygiene purposes. Speaking to a portal, senior food safety officer Ramesh Chauhan, who conducted the inspection, said, “The lab report will give us a complete picture. But what we found was alarming. There was no evidence of recent pest control, and several hygiene practices were not in place."

