Monkey attends funeral, last rites of caretaker in Jharkhand, watch viral video A monkey is seen attending the funeral and last rites of his caretaker, Munna Singh. The video was shared by an Instagram page, "Pet Adoption Bangalore Trust", and has garnered nearly 1.6 million views since it was posted. Check the viral video here.

New Delhi:

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a monkey attending the last rites of his caretaker, Munna Singh, a farmer from Deoghar in Jharkhand. In the video, the monkey can be seen by the side of the man until the last rites are performed.

The video was shared by an Instagram page, "Pet Adoption Bangalore Trust", and has garnered nearly 1.6 million views since it was posted. The monkey can be seen sitting by the side of his caretaker's dead body before the rituals began.

According to reports, Singh used to take care of the monkey and feed him everyday, and the two eventually developed a deep bond. The video is also a reminder of the unique relationship that humans tend to develop with animals.

The monkey can also be seen 'kissing' Munna Singh's body before the last rites began. The caption of the video reads "In today's society where even the close relatives do not attend funerals. Gave Last Kiss. Here is a Monkey who attended the funeral and last rites of a person who used to feed him daily." A comment from "Pet Adoption Bangalore Trust" reads, "He gave his last kiss, and refused to leave!!"

Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote "Why did I cry uncontrollably after watching this video?His loss seemed a bit too personal." Another user commented, "Here relatives are busy killing each other, people are not able to recognize each other, and an animal has taught us all humility. This video teaches us a lot."

A third comment read, "Sad....the monkey will miss him so much.I hope he finds another kind hearted soul."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Holy water from Pune ‘miracle tree’ turns out to be leaking pipe, video goes viral | WATCH