'I beg you to love yourself endlessly': Chinese teen urges mother to prioritise and love herself A heartwarming plea from a Chinese teen to her mother: prioritise your own happiness and well-being. Read the emotional appeal that's capturing hearts worldwide. A powerful reminder of the importance of self-love and care.

A 16-year-old kid in China is receiving praise for his poignant message to his mother, in which he encouraged her to emphasize self-love. Wang Nanhao, a teenager, shared his feelings with his mother in a video that has now gone viral. According to the South China Morning Post, the conversation occurred at their house in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Wang's mother stated that she chose to save money for him rather than buy luxury items for herself.

Wang vehemently disagreed with her viewpoint. "Mom, your thinking is far too detrimental! "You deserve a 1,000 yuan (US$140) coat and 3,000 yuan face cream," he said. “If you feel pressured to make those purchases, that’s my father’s issue or mine," he added.

He went on to say that the most important lesson he had learned from her was not about doing endless housework or making sacrifices, but about her capacity to find happiness in any situation.

Wang recalled a wonderful moment in which his mother's passion for the piano motivated him. "I recall when you became interested in the piano and spent your weekends learning it. I followed in your footsteps and started playing the piano as well. Although neither of us played particularly well, the basic melodies made by our ungainly fingers are still the most beautiful music in my memory," he remarked.

He also asked why parents are supposed to prioritize their children at all times. "Why is it thought that your money should always be spent on your child? "Why is my life considered more important than yours?" he inquired.

Wang wished his mother had more confidence and stood up for herself when she disagreed with something. “Please remember, your husband and your child are not the sole sources of light in your life. You must cherish yourself. Mum, I beg you to love yourself endlessly," he added.

The video is one of 40 that Wang has shared on Douyin, where he has 1.66 million followers. His content is about family ties and education as seen through the eyes of a teenager. This is not the first time Wang has discussed his family. In a video from last year, he revealed that his parents argued frequently and even expressed a desire for a divorce.

