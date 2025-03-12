"UPI, auto and more": 10 amenities this American woman wishes were available in US An American in India shares her surprising wishlist! Know the top 10 Indian amenities, from UPI to autos, that she wishes were available in the US. Get a fresh perspective on the conveniences we often take for granted!

Kristen Fischer, an American expat and mother of three, recently provided a list of ten Indian comforts she wishes were available in the United States via Instagram. Ms. Fischer, who relocated to India nearly four years ago, has uncovered numerous unique qualities that she believes will substantially help her native country.

Her list includes India's digital IDs and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Fischer praised the convenience of UPI, saying, "I can go out with just my phone, and that's enough." She believes that this technology should be adopted worldwide.

She also welcomed the availability of vehicles and rickshaws, calling them a "cheap, fast, and very convenient way" to go around. Ms. Fischer emphasized the ease of accessing doctors in India, saying that visits are often unnecessary and prescriptions are not usually required for medication. In comparison, she noted that in the United States, scheduling a doctor's visit can take weeks or even months.

Ms. Fischer proceeded to praise India's comforts, emphasizing government-mandated rubbish collection. She praised the efficient and economical garbage collection service, which contrasted with the costly waste management services in the United States. She lauded India's ease of employing competent labor, pointing out that hiring help in the United States is frequently prohibitively expensive.

"It is so convenient to hire skilled labor in India and have help. In America, if you need something done, you have to figure out how to do it yourself because it is just so expensive to hire people," she noted.

In her essay, she also discussed India's diverse food environment, including the number of vegetarian alternatives, something she found lacking in the United States. Ms Fischer also stated that she appreciated the simplicity of knowing the maximum price of things and the broad availability of delivery applications that can deliver nearly anything to her home in minutes.

"Delivery apps are one of the most convenient things about being in India. There are dozens of apps that will deliver virtually anything to your door in minutes. Yes, you read that right, minutes," she wrote.

Previously, she presented a list of daily practices in India that she believes most Americans would find uncomfortable. Ms. Fischer highlighted eight ordinary Indian behaviors that are very unknown in America and would make any American extremely uncomfortable, ranging from eating with one's hands to the lack of toilet paper in many houses.

