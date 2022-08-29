Monday, August 29, 2022
     
House of The Dragon uses Game of Thrones intro theme, delighted fans say 'it's glorious' | WATCH

House of The Dragon has, to the immense joy of Game of Thrones fans, kept the original theme music. Many on social media reacted to this after the second episode of the show premiered recently.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2022 16:20 IST
series poster
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUSEOFTHEDRAGONHBO Poster of HBO series House of The Dragon

House of The Dragon recently premiered its second episode. After the first episode broke all viewership records for HBO, fans were eagerly anticipating the second episode to release. When it finally did, some fond memories of Game of Thrones were instantly brought back. House of The Dragon has kept the original GoT theme music for its opening credit sequence and many were ecstatic to witness that one of the most prominent features of the original show has not been sidelined in the spin-off series. 

House of The Dragon sets up in GoT style

The first episode of House of The Dragon made it evident that the show will be along the lines of Game of Thrones, in terms of themes. From the look and feel, everything took back the fans to GoT, which ran successfully from 2011-2019 for eight seasons. One major element that House of The Dragon has retained from GoT is its intro theme. The opening credits roll over Ramin Djawadi's iconic orchestra-style music, featuring a sole cello rendition, and the fans were delighted that it has been retained. It was an instant call back to the GoT times. 

 

Opening credits of House of The Dragon tell a story

Like with GoT, the opening credits of House of The Dragon tell a story. One can see blood flowing through the empire, which indicates that the battle for the Iron Throne will be filled with gore. The House of The Dragon opening was missing from the first episode but featured in the second episode. The blood flows through the streets until finally converging on the sigil for House Targaryen. 

Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Fans react to House of The Dragon opening 

As expected, the House of The Dragon opening was received well by the fans. Reacting to it, one of the Twitter users wrote, "The original intro theme for #GameOfThrones is back in #HouseoftheDragon forged in fire (sic)." Another fan commented, "Hearing the Game of Thrones theme on a Sunday for the first time in 3 years (sic)."

 Read: Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira aka Kat quits show after 2 seasons, fans say 'she deserved better'

