Horrifying video of 'mermaid performer' cleverly managing giant fish's attack goes viral | Watch

A 22-year-old Russian girl acting as a mermaid inside a fish tank at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in China was attacked by a big fish in a recently circulated video. The girl was shocked by the harrowing experience, even the spectators were horrified, and they even started screaming in panic.

The girl may be seen acting and dressing like a mermaid in the video. However, it appears that her presence did not sit well with the fish in the tank. Masha's face was nearly swallowed by the enormous fish. Luckily, she was able to get away and quickly reached the tank's surface.

The video was recently posted on the X account @vidsthatgohard and has surprised many social media users. It depicts the girl swimming in the tank while wearing a mermaid costume that is meant to make her look like a lower-body fish. She is seen waving at onlookers as she moves elegantly through the water, but then a startling thing happens.

During her performance, a big fish swims in her direction. It suddenly tries to bite her as it lunges at her face. She responds instantly, surfacing for safety and yanking free just in time. Meanwhile, the fish swims to the opposite side of the tank.

Take a look at the viral video here:

According to Daily Mail reports, Masha’s head, neck and eye were wounded as a result of the horrifying attack by the giant fish.

According to Russian media reports, despite suffering from intense pain in her neck due to the wound, Masha was forced to return to the aquarium. Following the attack, Masha's employers at Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park allegedly attempted to “cover it up”, to prohibit discussing the incident, she was offered £78 in "moral damages".

With more than one crore views, the video has gone viral. In the comments, a large number of viewers have expressed their feelings.

