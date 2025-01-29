Rock climber shares final moments before fatal fall in California, post goes viral | see pics

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MICAH MANALESE Micah Manalese

A 30-year-old rock climber from Southern California, Micah Manalese, fell to her death from a cliff while climbing the popular Pine Creek Trail in the Red Rocks Canyon, Nevada. She was accompanied by a friend when the accident occurred. Despite rescue efforts, they were unable to save her. Several climbers across the canyon witnessed the tragic incident. Before her passing, Micah expressed her passion for rock climbing on her Facebook page, which has since gone viral.

In a New Year's post, she shared her past adventures and wrote, ''I have been outside climbing since 2014 but in the past 4 years it’s been on the back-burner. I love sport climbing and it was special for me to reignite this passion for myself this year. Thank you for all the delays and moments I got to spend outside. I am hungry for more.''

Manalese's tragic death has left her loved ones devastated. Her boyfriend, Robert, wrote an emotional tribute to her on social media, describing her as "outgoing, courageous, and a blessing to anyone who had the chance to meet her." He shared, "I am crushed. Micah was a truly special person... I will always cherish the time we spent together."

Manalese's family also expressed their grief on a fundraising page, saying: "Micah was extremely thoughtful and loving... Wherever she went, she was always spreading joy."