'I had lost all my ambitions': Haryana man goes from Zomato delivery rider to FMS Delhi, internet is inspired

New Delhi:

There are some stories that instantly make people pause scrolling for a second. Not because they are flashy or dramatic, but because they feel painfully real. Struggling through survival jobs, losing direction, trying again after rejection. A lot of people quietly live versions of that every day.

One such story is now getting massive attention online after a man from Haryana shared how he went from working as a Zomato delivery rider during a difficult phase of life to securing admission at Faculty of Management Studies, one of Delhi's top business schools.

From delivery rider to FMS Delhi

Girish Sharma shared his journey in a LinkedIn post titled "From a Zomato Delivery rider to FMS Delhi".

In the post, Sharma spoke honestly about a period in life when survival had become more important than ambition.

"Six years back, I had lost all my ambitions in the pursuit of daily survival," he wrote.

According to Sharma, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was working as a Zomato delivery rider while also teaching students and taking up smaller jobs wherever possible.

He explained that the pandemic eventually became a turning point for him.

"COVID was a breather where I realised this is not something I want to continue in my life," he said.

That phase pushed him to rethink his future and slowly reconnect with his interest in business and management studies.

Multiple rejections before final success

Sharma later decided to prepare for an MBA and target a top business school.

But he admitted the process was confusing in the beginning. He did not fully understand entrance exams, interview rounds or how admissions worked.

After repeated attempts, he finally secured a competitive percentile in CAT 2023 and started receiving interview calls from different institutes.

Still, things did not immediately fall into place.

According to Sharma, several institutes either rejected him or placed him on waiting lists. He also mentioned receiving one admission offer earlier that he personally was not satisfied with.

Instead of settling, he decided to prepare again.

Eventually, he announced that he would be joining FMS Delhi this year.

In his post, Sharma also thanked mentors, teachers and friends who supported him during the preparation process.

"There was a whole force of people - mentors, friends, colleagues - who stood beside me throughout," he wrote.

While he said it was impossible to mention every single person individually, he acknowledged the role they played in helping him stay motivated and confident.

Concluding the post, Sharma left a message for others dealing with setbacks in life.

"If you're somewhere in the middle of your own version of this, keep going," he wrote.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Girish Sharma's LinkedIn post

LinkedIn users praise his perseverance

The story quickly gained attention on LinkedIn, where many users praised Sharma's persistence and honesty.

One user described the journey as "a truly inspiring story that reflects the power of determination, hard work and self belief," while adding that circumstances should never define a person's potential.

Another person wrote that the shift from delivery rider to FMS Delhi was far more than just a career move.

According to the comment, it represented "a complete reset and rebuild of direction."

Some users also pointed out that people often only notice success stories after the final achievement, while ignoring the emotional pressure, uncertainty and repeated setbacks that happen quietly in the background.

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