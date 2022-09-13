Harsh Goenka is impressed with a 5-year-old Bengaluru footballer's skills, says ‘Future Messi’ | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HVGOENKA @ENTGOURAVGOEL Harsh Goenka shares a video of 5-year-old footballer

Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka is an avid social media user. Every now and then, he keeps sharing some amazing videos on social media that send out amazing life lessons or inspirations to many people. Lately, one more post of Mr. Goenka has been grabbing eyeballs. In the viral post that was shared by him on Twitter a few days ago, a 5-year-old boy from Bengaluru was seen performing exceptional football skills.

The little boy’s name is Aaron Raphael. He is supremely talented and has left everyone amazed with his impressive football trick shots. He has also caught the attention of German footballer Toni Kroos. In the viral post, that Mr Goenka shared, Aaron can be seen displaying his talent. The caption of the video read, “Aaron, the future Messi from India,” the caption read.

Have a look at Mr Goenka’s post here:

In the video, Aron can be seen showing off his skills in his living room by kicking the ball across. In another scene, he is seen outside his house kicking a football like a hero, which passes through the rolling tyre. The young boy iss seen sporting a jersey on a football field which has the number 7 written over it. Looking at Aaron and his way of playing football, there is a slight chance that he has been closely following the routine of a professional football player.

Aaron’s video also crossed the seven seas and reached Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The kid became the first winner of the Toni Kroos Academy Challenge and the German player has selected Aaron for training at his academy. While sharing a video, Kroos can be heard saying, “The first winner of the challenge at Toni Kroos Academy is Aaron Raphael from India.” He further said that he is looking forward to welcoming Aaron to Madrid, Spain for a private training session. “And I’m sure we are going to have fun,” said Kroos.

Read More Trending News