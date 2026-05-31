40°C outside, chill vibes inside? Gurgaon's AC auto leaves internet impressed | Watch

New Delhi:

Anyone who has spent even a few minutes outdoors in a Gurgaon summer knows the struggle. Scorching heat, hot winds and traffic jams are usually part of the package. But one auto-rickshaw spotted in the city has people online wondering whether the future of daily commuting has already arrived.

A viral Instagram reel shared by user Dipanshi is drawing attention for a simple reason. The auto-rickshaw featured in the video appears to offer something many commuters can only dream of during peak summer. A cool ride.

Gurgaon auto with AC goes viral

The now-viral clip shows a blue auto-rickshaw moving through Gurgaon streets. From the outside, it looks just like any other auto on the road.

A closer look, however, has left social media users intrigued. The vehicle appears fully enclosed with glass panels, something rarely seen in regular auto-rickshaws. Many viewers believe the setup suggests the vehicle is equipped with an air-conditioning system, making it far more comfortable than a typical ride during the summer months.

With several parts of India currently dealing with intense heat, the unusual auto quickly caught people's attention online.

For many viewers, it looked like a small upgrade with a very big impact.

Social media users love the idea

The reel soon began circulating widely, attracting reactions from people who were impressed by the innovation.

Many users joked that the auto appeared more comfortable than some cars. Others described it as a glimpse into what urban transport could look like in the future if similar ideas were adopted more widely.

The concept also struck a chord with daily commuters. In cities such as Gurgaon, where summer temperatures often cross 40 degrees Celsius, spending long periods in traffic can be exhausting. The idea of travelling in an air-conditioned auto felt surprisingly appealing to many.

It remains unclear how common AC-equipped autos are in Gurgaon. But one thing is certain. This particular vehicle has managed to stand out in a big way.

And judging by the response online, plenty of people would choose a chilled auto ride over a sweaty commute without a second thought.

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