Groom caught texting during wedding, bride gets angry. Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Groom caught texting during wedding

Trending News: Instead of showering the newlywed couple with congratulatory messages to celebrate their recent marriage, social media users are now criticizing the distracted groom who was allegedly caught texting someone as they walked down the aisle after saying their vows. The video, originally shared on TikTok by user @CynthiaUmunze but since deleted, has caused quite a stir on Twitter, gaining over 42 million views.

In the video, the groom's eyes are fixated on his phone as he and the bride walk down the aisle and then exit the church. The bride, wearing a big smile and thanking guests for their well-wishes, seems to notice his preoccupation and confronts him outside angrily. However, instead of apologizing, the groom appears frustrated, causing the bride to drop the issue and pretend to be joyful as she knows all eyes and camera are on them.

Many commenters expressed outrage and disbelief at the groom's behaviour, with one person even predicting the end of the marriage. Netizens were quick to condemn the groom's actions, calling them disrespectful, condescending, and completely uncalled for. They questioned the groom's happiness on what should be a joyous day and speculated that he may have been forced into the marriage or simply doesn't love his new wife. “Imagine on your day not being happy. This man was either forced or doesn’t love this lady. Why getting married then?,” a stunned Twitter user wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

The reactions by outraged Twitter users included demands for an immediate annulment and expressions of disbelief at the groom's behaviour. “Get an annulment NOW!!!!!!,” another user commented. Some even suggested that he was communicating with someone else, referring to them as his "side chick." “[He’s] talking to his side chick,” the user remarked.

Read More Trending News