Groom carries ailing bride in arms for 'Saat Phere' in MP's hospital, turns OPD into wedding venue | Watch "Love conquers all." A couple from Madhya Pradesh has proved that the phrase is right. The groom tied the knot with his beloved in a hospital because the bride was admitted as she had not been keeping well for the past few days.

The scene that was shown in the popular Bollywood film 'Vivaah' became a reality in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night. Here, a lover of an ailing bride converted the hospital ward into a mandap and took "saat phere" with her, that too by carrying the bride in his arms. Now the video of this unique wedding is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

On the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, the couple Aditya Singh and Nandini Solanki had intended to tie the knot. However, a week or so before the wedding, Nandini became unwell. She was first treated at a hospital in her village of Kumbhraj, but as her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Binaganj, which is 25 km distant, and then to a hospital in Biaora, which is 50 km away, according to the Times of India report.

Doctors recommended total bed rest even though her health progressively recovered, eliminating the option of a traditional wedding ceremony. Both families decided to have the wedding inside the hospital, as the next appropriate muhurta was two years away.

Because hospital officials agreed with the decision, the OPD space could be adorned for the event. Aditya and his wedding party arrived, but the customary "band-baaja" was omitted out of consideration for the other patients.

Under the close supervision of physicians and nurses, the wedding ceremonies began at one in the morning. As family members showered the newlyweds with flower petals, Aditya tenderly carried Nandini in his arms around the fire during the ceremonial saat phere.

Once the video became viral, social media users started praising the groom. One of the users wrote, "Love turns every impossible into possible." Another one wrote, "VIVAH movie in the real world."

