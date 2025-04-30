Man's unique cooking skill impresses internet; netizens say 'new technique' | Watch viral video We often get to see several new videos on the internet now; a unique video of a man cooking food using one utensil is going viral. His cooking technique has impressed social media users.

New Delhi:

A video of a man cooking uniquely is going viral on social media these days. In the video, it can be seen that he is cooking vegetables and roti together in the same pan. The man made full arrangements to save gas. But when the video went viral on social media, instead of appreciating his jugaad skill, people started calling him a fool. People said that he wasted flour worth more than the amount of gas he saved. However, few appreciated his technique, too.

In the video, you can see that the man made a wall of flour to divide a pan into two parts. In which he is cooking vegetables on one side and baking rotis on the other side. Both hands of the man are engaged in cooking food in the pan. With one hand, he is baking rotis, and with the other hand, he is stirring the vegetables with a spoon. It seems that the man is trying to save both gas and time by doing two things simultaneously in the same pan.

This video of the boy has been shared on Instagram by a user named mr_umesh0018. It has been viewed and liked by lakhs of people. Many people have also commented on the video. While one user commented on the video and wrote, "He wasted as much flour as he could not save on gas." Another wrote, "This guy turned out to be multitasking." The third wrote, "He is a hacker, brother," while the fourth person wrote, "New technique."

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

