Grammy winner Ricky Kej sets Guinness World Record with his 'epic' rendition of National Anthem | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO New version of out National Anthem performed by several artists.

Ahead of Independence Day 2024, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej has set a Guinness World Record with his 'epic' rendition of our National Anthem. On Wednesday, the musician shared a new version of our National Anthem for the people of India wherein a 100-piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14,000 tribal children along with top legendary Indian musicians can be seen playing our National Anthem.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he shared the video and wrote, ''Honored to share my epic rendition of our National Anthem of India (Bharat). Featuring top legendary Indian musicians - a 100 piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children! We even won a Guinness World record :-) Please share, watch, use, but with respect :-) It is yours now, my humble gift to every Indian everywhere. Jai Hind! Happy #IndependenceDay2024.''

See the viral video:

The legendary musicians who feature in the video in a group performance include Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik & Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. The video concludes with 14,000 tribal children forming a map of India and the word 'Bharat' in Hindi and English.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens started expressing their views on this new version. One user wrote, ''Must say after a long time heard an epic rendition of our National Anthem.'' ''Such a beautiful generational heritage,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Amazing, goosebumps, mesmerizing. Thanks @rickykej.''

This is not the first time, Ricky conducted such a unique rendition of our National Anthem. Last year, he conducted the largest-ever Symphony Orchestra featuring a 100-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from the UK to perform our National Anthem.