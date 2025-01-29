Google's viral meme shows how January is the longest month: 'Khatam Kyun Nahi Hota'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Google's meme shows how January is the longest month.

People have been posting memes and jokes about how January feels like it lasts longer than thirty-one days as the month draws to a close. Large companies like Google have taken notice of this amusing concept and participated in the fun with their amusing post. The tech giant explains why January is referred to as the "longest month" in the widely shared image. It seems to go on forever while having the same thirty-one days as previous months. Many people who feel that January will never end have found resonance in the message.

The viral meme shows a Google search asking about the “longest month of the year." As per the result, “January is often called the ‘longest month,’ even though it has 31 days, just like some other months, it seems to stretch on forever." To make it extra funny, they mentioned, “Yeh January khatam kyun nahi ho raha. (Why this January isn’t ending)."

In the caption, the tech giant asked, “Started 2025 in January and we’re still in January?"

Take a look at the viral post by Google here:

Soon after the post went viral, people started reacting to it. One user wrote, “January showed All seasons, winters in morning, summer in afternoon, and monsoon in evening , it is 75% of year from Feb to Dec is 25%."

Another shared, “Khatam ho jaayega toh bologe, " it was just 1st Jan like yesterday & now it's already feb". Time flies so fast."

“What are you talking about? It is passing very fast," a comment read.

An individual mentioned, “Chalo 2025 ka ek mahina abhi puri tarah se waste nahi kiya abhi time hai. (We haven’t completely wasted a month of 2025 yet, there’s still time)."

Someone shared, “January is often called the “longest month”, even though it has 31 days, just like some other months, it seems to stretch on forever. Many people joke about January having “60 days,” but this feeling comes from real experiences."

