New Delhi:

People searching for the word "disregard" on Google recently ended up seeing something they definitely were not expecting. Instead of the usual dictionary definition followed by regular search results, users were suddenly greeted with what looked more like a chatbot response.

The strange behaviour quickly went viral online. Thousands of users rushed to test the search themselves after screenshots started circulating across social media platforms. The incident also arrived at a time when Google has been heavily pushing AI-powered search features and AI-generated summaries directly inside Search.

Google search users spot bizarre AI response

Normally, searching a simple word like "disregard" would show its meaning alongside the usual list of blue links.

But on May 22, users noticed something very different.

Instead of displaying the definition, Google's AI Overview reportedly responded with: "Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question."

The response sounded less like a search engine and more like someone accidentally chatting with an AI assistant.

Very quickly, people online began mocking the glitch.

Even Merriam-Webster joined the conversation with a sarcastic post on X.

"disregard | verb | to pay no attention to : treat as unworthy of regard or notice," the dictionary publisher posted while sharing a screenshot of Google's AI Overview result.

Google appears to have fixed the issue

At the time the glitch first spread online, users kept testing different words to see how Google's AI would react.

However, by the time many people checked later, the search result had reportedly changed back to normal.

Searching "disregard" once again started showing the word's meaning instead of the chatbot-like reply. Reports also suggested that the AI Overview feature linked to the issue had been temporarily paused.

Google itself did not publicly comment on the glitch.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Current Google search result involving the word 'disregard'.

Internet users flood social media with reactions

The strange search results triggered plenty of jokes and criticism online.

One user wrote, "By removing the word disregard, they have become truly regarded."

Another commented, "The AI really disregarded the definition of disregard lmao."

A third person criticised Google's growing AI integration more directly.

"This is actually so stupid, why is Google so intent on destroying itself and its brand these days, good lord," the user wrote while sharing screenshots.

According to the screenshots posted online, other words also reportedly generated unusually emotional or conversational AI replies.

For the word "forget", Google's AI Overview allegedly responded with:

"I'm all ears! Did you want me to wipe the slate clean, or is there a specific topic you'd like me to start fresh with? Let me know what you'd like to do-whether you need a new search, a creative idea, or a problem solved-and we'll take it from there!"

Meanwhile, searching the word "disappointed" reportedly produced an even more human-sounding reply:

"I'm really sorry things didn't go the way you hoped. It's tough when expectations aren't met, and it makes complete sense to feel let down. Take a breath and be kind to yourself. If you'd like to vent or need a hand figuring out a next step, I'm right here to listen or help. What's on your mind?"

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