Woman's first journey on Vande Bharat sleeper train goes viral: 'Chamchamati hui train hai' | Watch

New Delhi:

A woman’s first journey on the Vande Bharat sleeper train is now going massively viral online after she shared what she called a "mind-blowing" experience aboard the newly introduced service. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train was launched only a few months ago, and videos from inside the coach are already grabbing attention across social media.

Travel content creator Ruchi Trivedi posted the now-viral Instagram clip titled, "My first experience: New generation sleeper train in India", where she gave viewers a detailed look inside the coach while praising its modern design, lighting and cleanliness.

Traveller gives inside look at Vande Bharat sleeper coach

In the video, Trivedi is seen showing different parts of the coach, including the curtains, bedding, lighting and overall interior setup.

She appeared especially impressed by how modern the train looked compared to traditional sleeper coaches.

"So, look, guys, currently we are sitting here, and this is Vande Bharat's sleeper coach, second AC. Look at the curtains and everything, how well they've been designed, like this. Look at everything. And as for the lights, look at them. The standard has been internationalised," she said in the clip, while also describing the train as "chamchamati hui" because of how clean and polished the coach looked during the journey.

The creator also showed viewers the bedding being provided onboard and pointed out the new blanket cover design, saying it looked fresh and neatly maintained.

At one point in the video, she urged passengers to help maintain the cleanliness of the train.

"The train is sparkling. I would just say that, guys, please keep civic sense in mind. Keep the train sparkling clean like this. This is our responsibility too," she added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Trivedi wrote, "My first experience of travelling on this new-generation sleeper train in India. What a mind-blowing experience it was."

Check the clip here:

Social media users react to viral train video

The video quickly started circulating online, with many users praising the government and Indian Railways for introducing a more modern sleeper train experience.

At the same time, several people also echoed Trivedi's point about cleanliness and civic responsibility.

"It is our responsibility to maintain the international-level standards of this train," one user commented.

Another wrote, "The government always provides but the Indian public does not know how to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness."

A third user added, "I want to see how my fellow Indians treat this train. The government did their work, now it will be our turn to keep some civic sense."

Vande Bharat sleeper trains continue expanding

The Vande Bharat train service was first launched on the New Delhi to Varanasi route in February 2019.

Since then, the trains have reportedly served more than 9.1 crore passengers across one lakh trips.

In FY 2025-26 alone, around 3.98 crore passengers used the service. That marked a year-on-year growth of nearly 34 per cent compared to 2.97 crore passengers in FY 2024-25.

The Kamakhya to Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service also recorded over 100 per cent occupancy during its first 119 trips across three months, carrying around 1.21 lakh passengers.

The numbers reflected strong demand and growing passenger trust in premium overnight train services across India.

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