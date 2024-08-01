'Give her the citizenship': African woman steals the show at Korean wedding with desi moves | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM African woman steals the show at Korean wedding with desi moves

The saying ‘art transcends boundaries’ is beautifully illustrated in a recent Instagram video featuring an African woman’s unexpected dance performance for her Korean friend. What makes it particularly fascinating is her choice of song—’Chaudhary’ from Coke Studio India. Travel blogger Sarah Saeed from Djibouti shared on Instagram, "I performed at my Korean friend's wedding." In the video she posted, she is seen dancing in a stunning lehenga. She noted that the footage was taken in 2023.

She added, “I met Haena at work but with time she became a friend and a sister for me. So when she told me she was getting married, I was literally beaming with so much joy. It was a no brainer that I perform at her wedding. Why on Hindi song? Because it is the only type of music that gives the confidence to dance in front of that many people! I was IN. MY. ELEMENT! “

Watch the viral dance video:

With more than 180,000 views, the video has also garnered nearly 5,200 likes and has attracted a significant number of comments. One Instagram user wrote, “I love her confidence.” Another user added, “Confidence level 100%, I could never.” A third user said, “Sometimes you don’t have to understand the language to vibe with it, great job.” While a fourth user wrote, “As someone who speaks the language and as a former dancer, your expressions are perfection.”

Chaudhary is a folk-fusion song that blends traditional Rajasthani folk elements with contemporary music. Composed by Amit Trivedi, it is performed in both Hindi and Marwari. This track has been a beloved favourite among fans since its release more than ten years ago.

