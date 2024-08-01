Muttiah Muralitharan is it you? Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' once again takes over internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Muttiah Muralitharan dances on 'Tauba Tauba'

Newz' has been trending a lot. Many social media influencers are making a lot of reels dancing to this song. In this episode, a video has especially caught the attention of cricket fans. The reason, it was claimed in the viral video that former Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is doing great dance steps. But is it him?

Muttiah Muralitharan or someone?

Social media users have been sharing a video of a dancer who strikingly resembles the late Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan. The dancer was shown in the video swaying to the hit song 'Tauba Tauba'. Social media users took to the video quite fast, and many of them were persuaded that Muralitharan was the person seen shaking his leg. However, the truth behind the viral sensation soon came to the fore, clearing the misunderstanding that the person seen in the video was not Muralitharan but someone else. The person seen in the viral clip turned out to be Kiran, who is a choreographer. Due to his exact resemblance to Muralitharan, people mistook him for a cricketer. His dance skills and the way the film was put together won him a lot of praise.

Social media users assumed that the person dancing was a Sri Lankan legend. One user said- "Who knew that Muralitharan could dance like this?" Another comment read, 'Muralitharan! Is that you?' Moreover, the person who shared the video also took the choreographer as the former cricketer.

Who is Muralitharan?

Let us tell you that 52-year-old Muralitharan has played 495 international matches for Sri Lanka. He is the highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Considered one of the greatest spinners, Muralitharan has taken a total of 1347 wickets. However, he retired from international cricket in 2011. Since then, he has coached many teams. Currently, he is seen on TV channels as a cricket expert.

