Girl in Indian ethnic attire amazes classmates, professor in Japan | Video goes viral

Be it in India or outside, Indian ethnic attire never fails to attract eyeballs. Pictures in desi ethnic dress always create buzz on social media. People can't resist admiring the vibrant and well-designed Indian attires which reflect India's rich tradition and culture. An Instagram post went viral in which a young girl is seen flaunting her beautiful Indian suit in Japan.

An Instagram user Gunjan Singh (@gunjanvikasmalik), who has 1,458 followers on the social media platform, posted a video clip with the caption - "I wore a suit in Japan and the reactions are uproarious ! I thought of wearing an Indian attire on the streets of Hamamatsu and Maisaka just for fun but didn’t expect people to actually liking it and get so shocked. Comment down your favourite reaction #japan #hamamatsu #maisaka #utoc #indianfashion #funny."

Reacting to the post, a user - jigyasaayadav - pointed out a professor's reaction seen in the video, saying 'professor ke chehre ki smile'

In the video, students and professor were seen being surprised to see her in a vibrant yellow colour suit. Students gave a stonishing look at her as she entered the classroom. The professor also gave a praising look with a heart-winning smile.

The video, shared by Gunjan, drew more than 50K likes from people.

“A Saree will attract more ..they are very fond of Indian wear,” a user said in the comment box.

“All is okay until they start wearing kimono,” another Instagram user said.

