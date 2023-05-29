Girl dances in saree to Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s Laga Laga Re, netizens call it fire. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girl dances in saree to Laga Laga Re

Trending News: Dance reels are a popular form of entertainment that captivates people all over the world. They provide an avenue for individuals to showcase their talent and express their love for music through rhythmic movements. One such dance reel has recently taken the internet by storm, gaining widespread attention and admiration.

The song "Laga Laga Re" from the hit Bollywood film "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya," featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, has been a beloved favourite among fans since its release in 2005. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kamaal Khan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and penned by Sameer, the song has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Over the years, people have found various ways to express their affection for the song, from singing their own renditions to showcasing their dance skills.

In a recent viral video shared on the Instagram page Dance With Alisha, a woman can be seen gracefully dancing to the enchanting beats of "Laga Laga Re." Adorned in a bottle green saree, her movements exude elegance and charm. Since its upload on March 1, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and 148k likes, capturing the hearts of viewers around the world. The post has also sparked a flurry of comments from mesmerized spectators.

Netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions to the video. One user expressed, "Danced very well," while another chimed in with "Superb dance." A third user wrote, "Wow! Excellent dance," and a fourth commented, "Awesome moves." A fifth user added, "Nice dance."

