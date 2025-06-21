Giant 'lauki' grabs eyeballs in Lucknow, netizens say 'It’s Pradhan ji’s election symbol' A video of a king-size bottle gourd (lauki) in Lucknow has amused social media users. However, if you know the story behind the giant lauki, then you will also be surprised.

People in Lucknow were in for a surprise when a giant bottle gourd (lauki) suddenly appeared at one of the city’s popular hangout spots. The sight of such an enormous vegetable at the bustling intersection left many passersby curious and intrigued.

A video shared on social media captured the enormous lauki, with the person filming it urging viewers to guess the reason behind its unusual presence.

Soon, it became clear that this was a clever way to promote the new season of Panchayat Season 4. Although it’s unclear whether the actors or team behind the show will visit the site, the giant lauki has become a fresh and fun way to connect with people.

There is a humorous explanation for the selection of this specific vegetable. The amusing and light-hearted moments in the show helped the lauki acquire popularity. In season 4, Neena Gupta's character Manju Devi uses it as an electoral symbol. In Phulera, her character is entering the political sphere and is running against Sunita Rajwar's character, Kranti Devi.

Now, the viral video of the lauki has garnered a lot of attention and social media users had some hilarious reactions. One of the users wrote, "Increase population movement," while another user wrote, "Phulera lauki Season 4."

Originally scheduled to premiere the new season of Panchayat on July 2, plans changed as a result of the fans' great enthusiasm. When viewers were asked to cast their votes online between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, the response was overwhelming. The producers decided to surprise fans by pushing the release date up to June 24 in response to the outpouring of enthusiasm and support.

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha are the main cast members of Panchayat Season 4, which was directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. On June 24, the series will make its Prime Video debut.

