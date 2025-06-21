Move over sunscreen, China's viral 'lotus leaf' sun protection will blow your mind | Watch Lotus leaves are now used as sun protection in China, in place of headgear and expensive SPF lotions. It is natural, free, and most likely has no negative effects.

People in China are renowned for taking skincare very seriously. They always wear some sort of sun protection, whether it's in the winter or the summer. In a recent viral craze, Chinese women are protecting their faces from the sun by donning enormous lotus leaf masks. Yes, you read correctly. The internet is currently going crazy over this odd sun protection trick.

Chinese women have been observed wearing big lotus leaves as face masks to block out the sun, a practice that is currently going viral. It all started in Sichuan province when two motorbike riders were spotted covering their faces with large, green lotus leaves.

This ingenious and amusing do-it-yourself sunblock trick went viral very fast and made people chuckle all over the internet.

What adds even more enjoyment to this trend? It's very easy. To get started, simply cut out two holes for your eyes from a huge lotus leaf. No parabens, no fancy chemicals. Just make sure the leaf is insect-free and clean.

This lotus leaf craze, which was started by two ladies in Sichuan, is about more than just skin protection. It also shows the creativity of these Chinese women who will do anything to stay sun-safe. A lot of people are laughing, but some are truly in awe.

The video has been posted by China Minutes on Instagram, and it went viral in no time. One of the users compared the latest sun protection trend with Ghibli art, "The leaf+sun hat combo feels very Ghibli." Another user wrote, "Asians will do anything not to get a tan."

Apart from the lotus leaf, Chinese people are also using different weird stuff for sun protection. Check this video:

People find the entire concept of the sun protection trend both humorous and strange, which is why these videos have received a lot of attention online.

