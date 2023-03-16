'Ghost of Mountains' caught on camera hunting in Ladakh, netizens amazed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @PARVEENKASWAN Snow leopard hunting in Ladakh

Trending News: Snow leopards, known as the "ghost of the mountains," are rarely seen in the wild due to their elusive nature. However, a captivating video of a snow leopard hunting in Ladakh has gone viral on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter, which shows a snow leopard chasing its prey along a steep slope. Despite stumbling off a cliff, the big cat manages to catch its prey with ease.

"What a brilliant hunter," the IFS officer wrote in the caption. The mesmerising footage of the snow leopard hunting was captured near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial on 13th March. The video garnered over 126k views, 1,600 likes, and several comments from netizens who were left thoroughly amazed.

Watch the viral video of snow leopard hunting in Ladakh here:

The snow leopard is a skilled predator and is able to kill prey up to three times its own weight in challenging terrain. It is mostly found in the high-altitude, mountainous terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in India. The WWF website states that snow leopards are thinly spread across 12 countries in central Asia and are at home in high, rugged mountain landscapes.

Snow leopards are a rare species of wildlife that are highly threatened due to poaching for their skin, bones, and other body parts. It is important to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitats to ensure their survival.

