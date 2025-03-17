German woman dancing to 'Soni Soni' wins hearts, netizen calls her 'Bollywood-ready' Dance videos are always good to watch. Now, a video of a German woman dancing to 'Soni Soni' is going viral on the internet. Let's have a look at the viral video.

The magic of Bollywood songs is not limited to India, there are fans of it all over the world. Recently, a German woman danced so well to the Bollywood song 'Soni Soni' that it created a stir on the internet. Her energy, perfect expressions and excellent dance moves mesmerised people. This video of her has been watched several times and liked a lot by internet users.

This video is going viral on social media and netizens are loving it. People are calling her Bollywood-ready and praising her in the comment section. This video has once again proved the craze of Bollywood dance not only in India but all over the world. This is not the first time that foreign artists have shown their talent in Bollywood songs, but this German woman's dance and style are amazing.

"POV: You're a German Bollywood fan and can't resist this song on Holi," reads the caption in the video.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This video has been shared on Instagram from an account named Nina, which is being liked a lot by social media users. So far more than 16 thousand people have liked this video. This German woman who calls herself "German Bollywood Dancer," seen in the video is wearing traditional Indian attire. Bollywood fans and foreign viewers are also not tired of appreciating her talent.

One of the social media users wrote, "You are so gracious & your expressions were on point," while another user wrote, "The moves, the expressions, the passion. You nailed it, girl!!!" The third user wrote, "This woman is ready for the stage!"

Soni Soni is a song from Aditya Chopra's 2000 film Mohabbatein. More than twenty years later, the song remains a joyful favourite.

