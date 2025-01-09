From tremors to trends, Gen Z dancer's earthquake reel takes internet by storm; video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gen Z dancer's earthquake reel takes internet by storm

During an earthquake, most individuals seek shelter and protect themselves because survival is everyone's top goal. But Gen Z, recognised for their adaptability and creativity, takes a different approach, even in difficult conditions. While many individuals fled to safety during the earthquake, one Generation Z dancer decided to turn the tragedy into an Instagram reel moment.

A viral video is making waves on social media, which showcases a boy nonchalantly dancing while his house rocked violently around him. This young man remained calm despite the ground shaking and buildings trembling. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to transform the turmoil into something creative. With the camera rolling, he proceeded to dance, incorporating the earthquake's erratic movements into his act.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram by the user 'inspireandgiggle_steff' a few days ago. It soon went viral, racking up over 7.1 million views in no time.

Users swamped the comment section with funny jokes and replies. A user wrote, "That earthquake is a paid actor." Another commented, "The dance maybe, but not the unbothered cause. I, as a millennial, often in earthquakes am so unbothered that people often get scared."

"He recorded the dance to survive the earthquake because the cameraman mostly survives," added a third user. "Gen Z, being the most unserious generation, will always be funny. The way everyone was making tiktoks during the hurricane too lmao," a fourth user commented.

"The 'If I die, I die my way' generation," a social media user wrote.

One lauded Gen Z, saying, "The light, the moves, the earth, all of this synchronised so well with him."

What are your thoughts on this insane attempt to make an Instagram reel during an earthquake?

