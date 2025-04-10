Compound Archery in LA28 Olympics: Why are India's medal hopes raised? With the IOC announcing that Compound Archery will be added to the LA 2028 Olympics, here is a look at why India's medal hopes have been increased due to the addition of the discipline in the marquee event.

In a decision which made history, it was announced that compound archery would be included in the 2028 LA Olympics. The International Olympic Committee announced that compound mixed team events will be added to the archery programme.

With the announcement of compound archery in the 2028 Olympics, India's chances of earning even more medals have drastically increased. It is interesting to note that India has made archery one of its primary sports in the Olympics, and with many promising archers in the fray for India, the medal hopes have drastically increased.

Interestingly, in the 2023 World Archery Championship, India won three of the five gold medals. Furthermore, in the 2023 Asian Games, India won all five gold medals. Also, in the Compound Archery mixed event, which is being added to the LA Olympics, India is ranked second in the world behind the USA (United States of America).

With the IOC confirming the news, Abhishek Verma, one of India's most decorated compound archers, came forward and talked about how they had been waiting for this day for ages.

“We waited for this day for a long time. This will definitely give a huge boost to our Olympic medal hopes. Hopefully, archery's first Olympic medal for India will come from the compound section,” Verma told PTI.

It is worth noting that in the World Cup, Verma had alone won two gold, two silver, and six bronze medals in the mixed team event, which is the same format that is making an appearance in the Olympics.

It was disappointing when compound archery missed out in its earlier bids for Olympic inclusion, but we never lost hope. “We will work in tandem with our recurve archers to give India's Olympic mission a big boost. Ultimately, we are one team with a common dream,” Verma said.

India’s top compound archers:

1. Abhishek Verma

2. Jyothi Surekha Vennam

3. Aditi Swami

4. Rajat Chauhan

5. Ojas Deotale