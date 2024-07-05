Florida man's alligator beer opening stunt goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Florida man's alligator beer opening stunt goes viral

A comedic video of a Florida man employing an alligator to crack open a beer has gone viral on social media, highlighting the daring and amusing antics of the individual. The viral video shows the man leaning out of his boat, holding a Bud Light beer can, as he lures the alligator toward him. The alligator, seemingly drooling into the shallow water, adds to the spectacle.

After affectionately cuddling the alligator's chin, he boldly employs the reptile's sharp teeth to pop open the beer can, much to the cheers and excitement of his friends. One of them promptly downs the beer in seconds. “Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can,” tweeted Wall Street Silver on X. The video quickly amassed over three million views on the platform. Express US was the initial source to cover this astonishing event.

Watch the viral video:

Since its upload on July 3rd, the video has amassed over 3 million views on X and garnered more than 18,000 likes. The video prompted a flood of comedic remarks. One viewer quipped, “Tell me you're from Florida without telling me you're from Florida,” while another joked, “The alligator looked like he knew his job. Came over, bit down and swam a way.”

“I wonder who’s gonna win the next civil war…chads who use live gators as bottle openers or people with pronouns in their bios?” another user posted. Another commenter quipped, “That gives a new twist to Gatorade." Another witty observer joked, “It looked disappointed. Maybe it is a gaYtor and wanted Bud Light.”

Florida boasts a substantial alligator population, estimated at around 1.3 million by the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

