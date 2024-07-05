What is 'teapot' hairstyle? Iranian hairstylist stuns internet with process | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hairstylist stuns internet with 'teapot' hairstyle.

When it comes to hairstyles, something new and exciting always catches the eye of the internet. The hair industry is constantly evolving From classic bobs to trendy braids. The latest trend that has taken social media by storm is the 'teapot' hairstyle, thanks to an Iranian hairstylist who stunned the internet with her unique and mesmerising process.

The video of this innovative hairstyling technique was first shared on Instagram by hairstylist Saeideh Ariaei. The video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views and leaving people in awe of her skills.

So, what exactly is the 'teapot' hairstyle and how did it become a viral sensation? Let's dive in and find out.

Saeideh has shared the entire method of the 'teapot' hairstyle in the video. While sharing the video, she captioned it, “Only at the end, it was a disaster. Fashion style is so versatile but I wanted to do something that felt natural, so I decided to make a pot that will surely spill the tea. My beautiful model, my dear Sabur Nagar. This work was the result of my and my girls' two days effort. Thanks to Elnaz, innocent, modern and my beautiful goddess.”

Take a look at the video here:

The video quickly caught the attention of people all over the world, with many praising Saeideh's skills and creativity.

Saeideh Ariaei is known for her creativity and has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

The 'teapot' hairstyle is a perfect example of how creativity and innovation have the power to take the internet by storm. With its unconventional method and stunning results, it has captured the hearts of people all over the world.

Whether you are looking to try out a new hairstyle or simply appreciate the artistry behind it, there's no denying that the 'teapot' hairstyle is a game-changer in the hair industry. So, get your teapots ready and let's embrace this new trend together!

