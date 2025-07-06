Engaged by a Volcano: Man proposes to girlfriend in front of volcano, internet is amused Mark Stewart posted a series of just amazing photos on Instagram, in which he gets engaged to his girlfriend, Olivia Post, proposing to her standing in front of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Check out his post here.

New Delhi:

A tornado. A volcano. It's as if extreme weather and landmark spots are now the setting for the most epic of proposals, and the internet just can't get enough.

Washington, D.C.'s Mark Stewart posted a series of just amazing photos on Instagram, in which he gets engaged to his girlfriend, Olivia Post, proposing to her standing in front of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, in the Hawaiian Islands.

The pictures capture lava bursting in the background, glowing with otherworldly light as Mark drops to his knees, ring in hand. Not only dramatic, it was a jaw-dropping, once-in-a-lifetime experience. And naturally, a proposal this breathtaking (and let's not forget, daredevil!) got a loud "yes" from Olivia. The post also includes a romantic picture of the newly engaged pair embracing, smiling ear to ear at the dramatic landscape.

Mark's caption included it all, "Yesterday I asked my longtime girlfriend Olivia Post, she said yes! It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime thing to do so in front of Kilauea. Gracias, Pele, for this moment!"

The pictures spread like wildfire after being posted. The comment section was full of admiration, jokes, and some truly clever puns. One of the users wrote, "Ah, this 100 per cent deserves the description 'epic.' Congratulations, lovebirds."

Another wrote, "You are the lava of my life." A third commented, "This is so insane and on fire mark!! Congrats, you two!! That is an epic proposal!!!"

And the lava puns just continued: "The hottest proposal ever," "No cold feet for this pair," "Love is on fire," and "I hope they have lava cake at the wedding."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi says ‘no time for noise’ after debate with Liver Doc intensifies