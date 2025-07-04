Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi says ‘no time for noise’ after debate with Liver Doc intensifies Vidit Gujrathi's post for his family on Doctor's Day turned into an online debate between the chess grandmaster and Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc. Read on to know more about the online debate.

New Delhi:

What started out as an earnest Doctor's Day wish by Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi to his family on July 1, soon turned into an online debate between the chess grandmaster and Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc.

Gujrathi's now-deleted tweet wishing "Happy Doctor's Day to my whole family" has caused a controversy regarding who in the world deserves the badge of honor of being labeled as "doctor."

The furore was created when The Liver Doc, countered Gujrathi's post. Dr. Philips, a well-known hepatologist, was indignant about Gujrathi's enumeration of the professions of his family: "My father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, my wife is an MD homoeopathy, my mom does cosmetology, and my sister is a physiotherapist."

Dr. Philips's blunt answer, "I am sorry, but none of them are really doctors", caught fire.

The Liver Doc's position polarised social media users. Some were quick to rally behind Gujrathi, asserting that the mentioned professions, especially Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Physiotherapy, are forms of healing and practitioners thereof qualify as "doctors.".

One of them strongly put it, "Doctors basically are referred to as healers. So whoever is involved in healing has that label. I don't know in other departments, but Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and physiotherapy are certainly healers."

Another wrote, "They even possess an approved degree to practice. Their treatment procedure for a patient is different, but sorry to say, they are a doctor too, my egotistical doctor friend."

But some agreed with Dr. Philips, highlighting the difference between alternative medicine and traditional medicine. One user asserted, "High time govt should take away the title of doctor from ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors; recently I see there's a trend of homoeopathic doctors on Instagram, providing tips on how to prevent serious illnesses."

The debate escalated when Gujrathi, replied to Dr. Philips’ tweet. Gujrathi said, “Your entire brand and personality is built on insulting others. While you busy getting retweets by tearing others down, my family heal quietly lives without requiring a limelight. They healed more humans than your ego can count. Stay in your lane. And for once, be helpful."

Dr. Philips reacted with a long post saying that he never had the intention of offending Gujrathi's family but rather to condemn the use of the word "doctor" for non-MBBS doctors. He claimed that Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Cosmetology are not clinical medicine and it is wrong to regard them as such. He told Gujrathi to keep himself occupied with chess and away from medical misinformation.

Gujrathi remained firm. In his latest reaction, he replied, "I shared a simple post out of gratitude. I chose silence at first, as not everything deserves a reply. But when it began insulting my family, I couldn't help myself. If that is staying in my own lane, so much the better." He finished with, "You and trolls like you don't get to determine who's a doctor. You don't get to have any say over other people's lives or their work. I've said my piece. Now, back to what matters. No time for noise."

