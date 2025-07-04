Man’s perfect impression of Nikhil Kamath leaves Zerodha co-founder in splits, watch viral video Raghvendra's video perfectly captures Kamath's assertive questioning and quirky body language in his lengthy interviews. The video has garnered nearly 849K views since it was posted. Several users took to the comments section to react to the video. Check out the video here.

There is a new video going viral on the internet by content creator Rohit Raghvendra. In his video, he impersonates Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. His spot-on replication of Kamath's unique style of speaking on popular "WTF is" podcast has not only tickled the curiosity of thousands but also left billionaire Kamath himself "ROFL" (rolling on the floor laughing).

Raghvendra's video perfectly captures Kamath's assertive questioning and quirky body language in his lengthy interviews. The comedian captioned the post, “You cant ask such intense questions while also serving me some fancy food, I can only focus on one thing.”

It was a cheeky dig at Kamath and his guest being traditionally treated to elaborate meals on the podcast, a feature Raghvendra sportingly replicated by putting a single banana in front of him with a fork.

The clip includes Raghvendra adopting Kamath's tone and mannerisms to ask profound-sounding questions. His questions were pure gold, and one of his question were, “What's your advice to someone who went viral after slapping his brother in a Rakshabandhan video but now has to start a meditation podcast?”

He even requested his imaginary visitor to present him with a "mental model" a Delhi rickshaw driver would apply to construct a creator economy model side-by-side hustle.

It is certain that Raghvendra's keen eye and good humor have hit the right note. The video has garnered nearly 849K views since it was posted. Several users took to the comments section to react to the video.

One user commented, “BEST IMPERSONATION ECER.” Another user wrote, “The five seconds pause between every word is mandatory.”

