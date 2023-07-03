Elon Musk sparks meme fest online for setting reading limit on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk sparks online memes.

Twitter chief Elon Musk recently made an announcement that the company will be fixing a daily limit on the number of posts users can read has sparked a meme fest on the social media platform. He also mentioned that under temporary limits, verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

With this revelation, the users couldn’t keep calm and said, “This rate limit exceeded thing is utter bollocks”. Another user commented, “Wow, these limits are really going to stop data scraping and system manipulation! I mean, who needs more than 6000 posts a day, right? This is like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. Good job, Twitter.

Another aggravated user said, “Not good Mr. Elon. This is another way to Deboost people. Elon, please consider reversing the course of this action”.

This announcement comes after millions of users across the globe, including India slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

Approximately 7500 users across the social media platform reported issues with the app. Also, earlier too Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.

Musk stated that it was a temporary emergency measure. He said, “We were getting date pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users. Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data.

This is not the first time he has brought changes to Twitter. The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who had left Twitter under Mr. Musk’s ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue Programme.

